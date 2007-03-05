Novavax' VLP flu vacc fares well in mice

USA-based Novavax says that its seasonal influenza vaccine produced robust and broad immune responses compared to other influenza vaccine types, according to a preclinical study published in the February 21 on-line edition of the journal Vaccine.
In the study, mice and ferrets were inoculated with Novavax' virus-like particle vaccine and saw antibody responses that were between 1.8 and 7.4 times greater than those triggered by the comparator vaccines.
According to the Rockville, Maryland-based firm, traditional vaccines, which produce antibodies to the viral protein hemagglutinin, are effective in healthy adults but provide only limited protection among high-risk populations such as the elderly and patients with compromised immune systems, noting that, in the study, its influenza vaccine triggered neutralizing antibodies against hemagglutinin. The firm's VLP vaccine also produced antibodies against neuraminidase, which it hopes could lead to broader protection against viruses that mutate from season to season.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze