Novavax' VLP vaccine protects against H9N2

USA-based vaccine specialist Novavax says that its developmental virus-like particle vaccine triggered a "robust immune response" and provided protection against the H9N2 strain of avian influenza. The findings, which are based on data from animal models, were published in the on-line version of the journal Vaccine.

The Maryland-headquartered group explained that its product mimics the three-dimensional structure of the influenza virus, but does not contain genetic material and therefore cannot replicate. Any immune response that develops to the particle is likely to be broadly protective against viral strains due to their similarity. The trial employed ferret models, which are predictive of the human immune response.

Novavax' share price rose $0.60, or 18.8%, to $3.19 per share in trading on the Nasdaq market on the day of the news, April 2.