Novexel's novel antibiotic moves into Ph I

French anti-infectives specialist Novexel says that its novel small-molecule antibiotic, NXL101, has progressed into Phase I clinical development. The bacterial topoisomerase/gyrase inhibitor and the first drug candidate in a new class of antibacterials to treat hospital-based infections caused by gram positive pathogens is being developed in both intravenous and oral dosage formulations.

The agent will also be the subject of a poster presentation at the 45th annual Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy featuring in vivo efficacy data generated in models of multi-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection, Novexel noted.