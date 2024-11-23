Novopharm And Genesys Form Alliance

Canadian companies Novopharm Biotech and Genesys Pharma Inc have signeda letter of intent for an agreement under which NB will acquire two generic biopharmaceutical products developed by GPI. The latter is currently researching and developing an antisense drug, GPI-2A, for the treatment of AIDS. Proceeds from the sale of the two products will be used to fund a Phase I clinical trial involving GPI-2A.

Also as part of the deal, GPI has agreed, at the option of NB, to propose and recommend to its shareholders that they approve a business combination between NB and GPI, which will result in NB acquiring at least 90% of the outstanding shares of GPI. In return for the two products and the option to acquire a majority stake in GPI, NB will pay the firm C$500,000 ($367,250).

Within three months of acquiring the two products, NB will also subscribe for 363,636 common shares of GPI at a price of C$1.10 per share. If the combination option is not exercised within 120 days of the start of Phase I clinical trials of GPI-2A, then for every 30-day period thereafter, NB will subscribe for an additional 90,909 common shares of GPI at a price of C$1.10 per share until either the completion of the trial, or December 31, 1997.