Novopharm Biotech To Merge With Genesys

Two Canadian companies, Novopharm Biotech and Genesys Pharma, havereached an agreement to merge to form what they believe will be the country's "most dynamic early-phase biopharmaceutical company."
The merged company, which will continue to operate under the name Novopharm Biotech, will feature expertise in cancer immunotherapy, HIV research, antisense technology and generic biopharmaceuticals.
Back in April, NB acquired two products from Genesys, and the two firms agreed to a proposal to combine their businesses (Marketletter April 21). The merger will be achieved now through an exchange of shares valued at over C$30 million ($21.6 million), making it one of the largest biopharmaceutical transactions in Canadian history, according to the companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze