Novopharm Brings Generic Zantac To Market Early

The US division of the Canadian generic drugs company, Novopharm, hassigned an agreement with UK company Glaxo Wellcome, which allows Novopharm USA to market its own version of generic Form 1 ranitidine hydrochloride in the USA and Puerto Rico before the US patent is set to expire on July 25, 1997.

Novopharm described this as an unprecedented move, and its chairman and chief executive, Leslie Dan, commented: "we've said from the start that Novopharm would be the first to market generic ranitidine. This agreement now means that consumers will be able to purchase a generic version of ranitidine on July 10, some 16 days prior to the original patent expiration date."

The agreement allows Novopharm to begin manufacturing of ranitidine in its new facility in Wilson, North Carolina, in the USA. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Novopharm expects to bring its product to the market at a price 25%-40% below that of GW's Zantac price.