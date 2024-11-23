NOVOPHARM FILES ANDA FOR RANITIDINE

Novopharm has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for a Form 1 version of ranitidine hydrochloride, a different crystalline form of Glaxo's Form 2 ranitidine hydrochloride (Zantac).
In accordance with the provisions of the Waxman-Hatch Act, said Glaxo, the applicant (Novopharm) has certified to Glaxo that it will not market its product prior to the expiration in December 1995 of Glaxo's basic US patent on ranitidine hydrochloride. In addition, said Glaxo, the applicant claims that the active ingredient in its product is Form 1 and therefore would not infringe Glaxo's US patent on Form 2 which expires in 2002.
Much of the problem for Glaxo, according to industry observers, is that its patent rights for ranitidine are somewhat unclear. Glaxo holds two patents on Form 1 and Form 2, and has always produced the drug in Form 2. It has always insisted that it is impossible to make a Form 1 version without breaching its Form 2 patent. However, Novopharm and Geneva, a subsidiary of Ciba which filed an FDA application for approval of a generic ranitidine in March, both claim that they can produce the Form 1 compound without violating Glaxo's later patent. Glaxo's patent status, which was upheld in a dispute with Novopharm earlier this year, is still under challenge from Canadian drug maker Genpharm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze