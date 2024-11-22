Novopharm Zantac Challenge Rebuffed

Glaxo has moved a step closer to victory in its patent dispute with Canadian company Novopharm over a generic version of its antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine). A US district court has turned down an application by Novopharm to have part of Glaxo's Form 1 ranitidine patent infringement suit dropped, allowing the proceedings to go ahead as scheduled. This effectively means that Glaxo has held up launch of the Novopharm version until late 1996.

Meantime, Novopharm has secured US approval for a generic Form 2 ranitidine, which is patent-protected until 2002.