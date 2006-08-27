Novozymes buys back $41M of its shares from Novo

Danish biotechnology firm Novozymes has acquired 600,000 B shares, worth 241.3 million kroner ($41.4 million) from Novo AS, the holding company for its parent and majority-share holder in NovoNordisk, at 402.16 kroner per share.
The acquisition is part of Novozymes' ongoing share buy-back program of 4.0 billion kroner under which 1 billion kroner has been approved for 2006. So far this year, Novozymes has acquired shares worth a total of 892.0 million kroner and now holds over 2.8 million of its own B shares, corresponding to a nominal value of 28.0 million kroner or 4.31% of the total share capital.
