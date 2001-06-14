Novuspharma begins cancer trials

Novuspharma has begun two parallel Phase II clinical trials comparingtwo of its compounds, BBR 3438 and BBR 3576, for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer. BBR 3438 is highly active as a single agent and is being investigated as a treatment for patients who have already failed one regimen of chemotherapy, whilst BBR 3576 has shown strong synergy in combination with existing anticancer agents. Later this year, both compounds will also be investigated in prostate cancer patients who have failed to respond to hormone therapy.