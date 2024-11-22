Noweda's Sales Rise In 1994

Gross sales of the German pharmacist-owned drug wholesale group Noweda went up 2.6% in the year ended June 1994 to some 1.6 billion Deutschemarks ($1 billion). The company said that this was satisfactory at a time when the drug market was depressed by health spending cuts.

Total sales in the wholesale sector in western Germany in 1993 fell back by 10.9% to 20 billion marks and declined 3% in eastern Germany to 4.6 billion marks. Noweda was able to increase its net profits from 6.7 million marks to 7 million marks in 1993-94 through extensive cost-cutting.