Thursday 8 May 2025

A Singaporen biotech company developing treatments for cardiomyopathies driven by aberrant mechanobiology.

In April 2025, Nuevocor announced the clsing of a $45 million Series B financing round to support the clinical development of its lead gene therapy for cardiomyopathy. The round was led by EVX Ventures and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, with participation from EDBI, Xora Innovation, and SEEDS Capital.

The company is developing mechanobiology-based therapies that address the biomechanical dysfunction at the root of genetic cardiomyopathies. Its lead candidate targets LMNA-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by using an AAV vector to disrupt the LINC complex, a key player in nuclear-cytoskeletal force transmission. Unlike conventional gene replacement strategies, Nuevocor’s approach seeks to modulate disease-causing pathways rather than directly correcting gene mutations.

Backed by its PrOSIA platform, Nuevocor identifies shared mechanobiological mechanisms across cardiomyopathies, enabling development of precision therapies. Preclinical data on its LMNA program, presented at major cardiovascular and gene therapy meetings in 2023, demonstrated strong proof-of-concept.

Angelini Ventures among supporters of $45 million Nuevocor round
6 May 2025
