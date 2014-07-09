Nuevolution names Paul Workman as scientific advisor

Biochemist and cancer pharmacologist Paul Workman has joined Copenhagen-based pharmaceutical company Nuevolution as scientific advisor. Professor Workman (pictured) is an experienced research leader in oncology, having worked at institutions such as Cambridge University and Stanford, before moving to AstraZeneca as Head of the Cancer Bioscience Section. Since then he has built the Cancer Research UK Cancer Therapeutics Unit at the Institute of Cancer Research, and co-founded two successful biotech companies.
Professor Workman said: “I am delighted to join Nuevolution’s advisors and am impressed by their proprietary Chemetics technologies that provide an unprecedented capability for the identification of drug leads and a strong potential to address major unmet medical needs”.
Thomas Franch, chief science officer at Nuevolution, said: “We are happy to further expand our collaboration with Paul and to have him join our expert advisory panel. Paul and his team at ICR have had a truly remarkable success rate and an outstanding track record in bringing compounds to the clinic”.
