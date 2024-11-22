Nurse Prescribing In The UK

This month introduces a nurse prescribing pilot scheme in the UK, with eight general practices chosen as "demonstration sites" in England and Wales. Nurse prescribers will be able to prescribe a wide range of products, but no prescription-only medicines.

The scheme is limited to three groups of nurses who have successfully completed a prescribing training course. They are general nurses, and adult (not pediatric) nurses who hold district nurse or health visitor qualifications, and who are employed as such. It is not open to hospital nurses.