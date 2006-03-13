Friday 22 November 2024

Nurses not "opening-doors" for drug sales

13 March 2006

Pharmaceutical firm-sponsored nurses are not "opening doors" to sales representatives as a softening-up process designed to promote new drugs, say drug companies targeted by a Sunday Times report. The article, which appeared in the March 3 edition of the UK's weekly news-paper, implied that, although nurses are barred from pro-moting their pharmaceutical firms' products, the bonuses they can receive for meeting targets in the number of patients or records they view, is related to increased prescription of new drugs.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry told the Marketletter that, if the allegations were true, these would violate the new code of conduct of the asso-ciation. Spokesmen for the UK's biggest drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, world number one by sales Pfizer and US major Wyeth, all confirmed to the Marketletter that they did not employ sponsored nurses as an auxilliary sales force. The three companies were named in the Sun-day Times article. The newspaper also reported that Matt Griffiths, from the Royal College of Nursing, expressed the opinion that any nurse being paid bonuses to pro-mote products would almost certainly be in breach of the Nursing and Midwifery Council's code of conduct.

Patients get 1/2 hour with a specialist nurse

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze