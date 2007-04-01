Nutra Pharma unit to publish MS research

Florida, USA-based Nutra Pharma, which is developing drugs for HIV and multiple sclerosis, says that its drug discovery division, ReceptoPharm, has received notification of acceptance of its paper for publication in the Critical Reviews in Immunology special conference issue.

The article, entitled Alpha-Cobratoxin as a possible therapy for Multiple Sclerosis; a review of the literature leading to its development for this application, discusses the background and reasoning behind ReceptoPharm's research on its treatment for MS. The company has completed Phase I studies and is preparing to begin Phase II clinical trials.

Paul Reid, chief executive of ReceptoPharm, said that "alpha-cobratoxin could play an important role in treating multiple sclerosis and we believe it is important to disseminate our research throughout the scientific community."