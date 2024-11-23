Nutraceuticals And The Pharma Industry

Nutraceuticals, functional foods or dietary supplements - whatever thechosen description - are becoming increasingly more important to the pharmaceutical sector, both in terms of opportunity and competition, and should not be ignored as a cranky fad.
This was one of the main messages to come out of the 8th Nutraceutical Conference, held in Washington DC earlier this month by the Foundation for Innovation in Medicine. The meeting focused on cardiovascular nutraceuticals and their proper role in health and medicine. It included detailed presentations of clinical research on products such as vitamin E, folic acid, carnitine, magnesium (in diabetes), coenzyme Q10, alcohol, garlic, special diets and the salt alternative Cardia in the treatment or prevention of heart disease.
Predominantly, food companies are looking at ways to improve the health value of their products, and so adding both a competitive and perhaps price premium advantage for themselves. But such firms are not necessarily geared up to undertake the kind of research needed to get a claim approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Moreover, if they do, and can't get patent protection, they are also doing a favor for their competitors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze