Nutraceuticals And The Pharma Industry

Nutraceuticals, functional foods or dietary supplements - whatever thechosen description - are becoming increasingly more important to the pharmaceutical sector, both in terms of opportunity and competition, and should not be ignored as a cranky fad.

This was one of the main messages to come out of the 8th Nutraceutical Conference, held in Washington DC earlier this month by the Foundation for Innovation in Medicine. The meeting focused on cardiovascular nutraceuticals and their proper role in health and medicine. It included detailed presentations of clinical research on products such as vitamin E, folic acid, carnitine, magnesium (in diabetes), coenzyme Q10, alcohol, garlic, special diets and the salt alternative Cardia in the treatment or prevention of heart disease.

Predominantly, food companies are looking at ways to improve the health value of their products, and so adding both a competitive and perhaps price premium advantage for themselves. But such firms are not necessarily geared up to undertake the kind of research needed to get a claim approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Moreover, if they do, and can't get patent protection, they are also doing a favor for their competitors.