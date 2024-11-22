Nutraceuticals Conference: Profits Or Research First?

There is indeed "a drug lag" in the USA, according to Stephen DeFelice, chairman of the Foundation for Innovation in Medicines, but this lag is in development rather than in the availability of products in the USA that are sold abroad. The rise in generics is predicated on this lag, he told those attending a Foundation-organized conference in New York this month on how to develop, make claims on and market the products, that nutraceuticals will take the place of current brand-name prescription products.
The fact that clinical data is now showing the positive benefits of nutraceuticals is one of the main reasons that this emerging industry is poised to take off, Dr DeFelice noted, adding that the rise of consumerism and the current emphasis on food has also fuelled the boom.
The new Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, with its allowance of health claims for food products, will drive money into research, while the earlier Nutrition Labeling Education Act pushed money into marketing, he explained.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze