Nutrition 21's Cr supps improve insulin control

The USA's Nutrition 21, which specializes in chromium-based nutritional supplements, says that results from a new study in patients with type 2 diabetes demonstrate that daily supplementation with 1,000mcg of chromium picolinate, in combination with a common oral anti-diabetic medication, improves insulin sensitivity and glucose control better than the oral anti-diabetic alone.

According to the New York-headquartered firm, the evaluation, which was published in the August issue of Diabetes Care, an official journal of the American Diabetes Association, also found that chromium picolinate significantly reduced the weight gain typically associated with the use of a commonly-prescribed antidiabetic medication. These findings are significant as more than two-thirds of people with type 2 diabetes are not at the suggested goal for their blood sugar, and more than 80% are overweight, which can significantly increase their risk of disease-related complications.