NY Medicaid Recipients To Move Into Managed Care?

In a 50-page document, the US Health Care Financing Administration has announced the terms under which it will approve a plan allowing New York State to move almost all its 3.5 million Medicaid recipients into managed care. The plan would require all people receiving Medicaid not in nursing homes to get their health care through health maintenance organizations, both to offer improved care and to cut the cost of the $24 million annual program. About half the cost falls to the state.
Among the conditions set out by the federal government are slowing the pace at which the poor are shifted into managed care and making sure plans are prepared to enroll those with serious illnesses such as AIDS. Calling the terms generally acceptable, state officials are now in negotiations on the final terms for the program.
Barbara DeBuono, State Health Commissioner, has said that an agreement was expected within four-to-six weeks, and that she felt that the plan would be in place by the end of the year.
