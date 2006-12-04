NY Times affirms Nature report on ACT's approach on stem cells

Advanced Cell Technology has issued a statement saying that the New York Times has reviewed a report in the journal Nature surrounding the firm's approach to generating human embryonic stem cells without destroying the embryo, stating: "the Journal affirmed the report's scientific validity."
The technique, ACT explains, is modeled on pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, an approach for single-cell biopsy using micromanipulation that does not interfere with the developmental capacity of the parent embryo. The Nature paper appeared in the November 23 print issue, but was first published on-line in August.
