Nycomed bids $346M for USA's Bradley

Danish drugmaker Nycomed says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US specialty and generics company Bradley Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $20.00 a share, or a total value of $346.0 million to the latter's shareholders. This is a premium of 25% on Bradley's closing price of $16.00 on October 29. The news sent Bradley's shares rocketing 22.3% to $19.57 immdiately after the announcement on October 30.
The move is aimed particularly at strengthening the branded dermatologics business of the PharmaDerm division of Nycomed, and will provide an enhanced platform for in-licensing a and co-promotion of dermatology products, says the privately-owned Danish parent firm. Following closure of the deal, which is anticipated (subject to Bradley shareholders and competition authority approvals) in the first quarter of 2008, Bradley will be integrated with the PharmaDerm and Fougera divisions of Nycomed's specialty business. Combined sales of Nycomed US and Bradley will be around $450.0 million on an anualized basis.
...but will there be a contest
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze