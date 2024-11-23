Nycomed Files Patent Claims Against Competitors

Norwegian company Nycomed Imaging has filed a claim of patentinfringement against Mallinckrodt Medical and Molecular Biosystems, claiming that their Optison ultrasound contrast agent, which is awaiting US marketing approval, infringes Nycomed's US Patent 5,529,776.

Nycomed has also filed a claim against Sonus Pharmaceuticals, alleging that Nycomed's patent is entitled to priority over Sonus' US Patent 5,573,751, and that the Sonus patent is invalid. Further comment is not available, as the matter is now in the legal counsel's hands, Nycomed states.