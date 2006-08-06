Nycomed has interest in Altana pharma ops

Danish drugmaker Nycomed has said it is interested in acquiring the pharmaceuticals arm of the German group Altana AG. Nycomed is understood to have a detailed report on the Altana drug sector and to have been satisfied enough by this to declare an interest. A spokesman for the Danish group said its focus was on a company with a strong market position in Europe.
Altana has declined to comment, although it has previously said it is in takeover talks (Marketletter May 8) but its share price rose 2% against the trend of the DAX index in Frankfurt following the Nycomed statement. The Danish firm is also understood to be supported in its current expansion plans by a number of financial investors including Nordic Capital, Credit Suisse, Blackstone and Private Equity. However, it is not clear as to how much talking has gone on between the two companies and any negotiations may well be at an early stage.
Buys Romania's Ruby De Tacos
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze