Nymox' AD Drug To Enter Human Trials

Nymox Pharmaceutical's NX D2858, its drug candidate for Alzheimer'sdisease, is targeted to enter human clinical trials this year, says the company.

The Canadian company's shares rose 13% to trade at C$14.90 ($10.99) on the day of the announcement, with about 34,000 shares changing hands, according to the Toronto newspaper, The Globe and Mail. Nymox joined the markets in 1996, initially trading at C$3 per share, and rising as high as C$19.50 by August of that year.

However, Nymox - which is also in the process of launching a diagnostic test for Alzheimer's, called AD7C - has not received a favorable opinion from all analysts; Andre Uddin of Dlouhy Investments has a "sell" recommendation on the shares. He says that the company has revealed little information regarding the drug, and therefore analysis is impossible.