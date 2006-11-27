Nymox pursues new approaches for AD

New Jersey, USA-based Nymox Pharmaceutical says it is taking innovative and unique approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is widely recognized that new methods of treating and diagnosing AD are urgently needed in the face of an impending worldwide epidemic, the firm says, noting that, currently, an estimated 4.5 million Americans and more than 15 million people around the world suffer from the disease.

Nymox' AD drug development programs focus on novel proprietary approaches to diagnosis and treatment. One such program targets spherons, tiny balls of densely packed protein found in the human brain and believed by Nymox scientists to be a major cause of senile plaques. The latter are found abundantly in the brains of patients with AD and are believed by many researchers to play a pivotal role in the fatal illness. Nymox has used spheron-based drug screening methods to discover, develop and test unique drug candidates aimed at limiting the formation of Alzheimer plaques from spherons and thus slowing or stopping the progression of the disease.