NZ proposal to reduce price and subsidy for Humira and HumiraPen

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC is seeking feedback on a provisional agreement with the local subsidiary of US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to reduce the price and subsidy of adalimumab (Humira and HumiraPen) and to retain the same funded access criteria that currently apply to adalimumab.

The result of this proposal is that access to adalimumab for dermatology and rheumatology indications would not change from January 1, 2016, as notified on September 2015, and both etanercept (Enbrel, from Pfizer) and adalimumab would remain options to use as a first-line biologic treatment for dermatology and rheumatology indications.

In summary, the proposal is to: