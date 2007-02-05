OctoPlus' Locteron enters Ph II HCV study

Leiden, Netherlands-based drug delivery specialist OctoPlus says that it has initiated a Phase IIa trial of its drug Locteron, a controlled-release formulation of alfa interferon, as a treatment for chronic hepatitis C infection. The company added that the program is designed to evaluate the safety of the drug in combination with ribavirn in treatment-naive HCV patients.
OctoPlus said that the results of a previously-completed Phase I study demonstrated that the agent, which utilizes the patented PolActive delivery mechanism, was both safe and capable of gradually releasing alfa interferon over a two-week period (Marketletter May 1, 2006). The newly, initiated study is scheduled to run for 12 weeks and will seek to enroll 32 subjects. Results are expected by the middle of this year.
