Friday 22 November 2024

OctoPlus' Locteron sees good Ph I data

30 April 2006

Leiden, the Netherlands-based drug delivery and development firm OctoPlus has reported strong results from a Phase I study of Locteron, its controlled-release formulation of alfa interferon for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C.

According to the firm, the Phase I findings, which will be presented at the 41st annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Liver Disease (EASL) meeting later this week in Vienna, Austria, show that a single dose of the agent is safe in healthy volunteers, as well as supporting findings that it could be effectively dosed once every two weeks, a substantial improvement over the current pegylated interferons that require dosing every week.

Locteron, which will enter Phase II studies in the second half of the year, is designed to be a best-in-class therapeutic for patients with chronic HCV infection, and has the potential to induce less side effects and to increase therapeutic efficacy and patient compliance compared with current therapies, the firm stated.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze