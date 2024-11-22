Octreotide for AIDS-Related Diarrhea

A multicenter study of Sandoz' somatostatin analog octreotide for the treatment of AIDS-related diarrhea has produced mixed results, according to a report in AIDS Clinical Care.

Around 130 AIDS patients were given octreotide or placebo by subcutaneous injection three times a day. After 21 days, 46% of the octreotide group had achieved the goal of a 30% decrease in stool weight, compared to 36% of the placebo group. The two groups had similar reductions in bowel-movement frequency, according to the report.

Although patients with idiopathic diarrhea (diarrhea lasting more than 13 weeks, body weight under 60 kg, or CD4 levels below 50) showed a better response to the treatment, the differences between the two groups remained insignificant. During a subsequent open-label phase, the octreotide dose was boosted, and after eight weeks, both stool weight and bowel-movement frequency decreased significantly. The researchers note that even though the results of the controlled study were disappointing, the open-label results indicate that longer-term treatment at higher doses could be effective.