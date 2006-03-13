OECD countries agree Guidelines for licensing health care genetics

OECD member countries have adopted an agreed set of Guidelines for the Licensing of Genetic Inventions used in health care, in a move designed to help people benefit more widely from advances in genetics while making research and innovation faster and more efficient. The Guidelines respond to some of the concerns of governments, patient groups and industry that patenting of genetic inventions and restrictive licensing of their use is reducing access to the benefits of the technology and discouraging new research.
By setting out principles and best practices for businesses, researchers and health systems that enter into license agreements for genetic inventions, the Guidelines aim to encourage broad licensing and timely dissemination of biotechnological innovation.
Advances in medical genetics promise faster, better, diagnosis, as well as a new generation of targeted therapies that promise significant gains in health. Major applications of genetic inventions include diagnostic tests for certain types of cancer and for genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis and Huntingdon's disease, as well as therapies to treat diseases with a proven genetic component, including many metabolic diseases and types of cancer.
