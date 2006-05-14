OECD finds "systemic imperfections" in EU

A report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on biopharmaceutical innovation sys-tems has identified many "systemic imperfections" that hamper the operation of national biopharmaceutical inno-vation systems. The problems are said to be related mainly to the exploitation and commercialization of knowledge and to such innovation framework conditions as the regu-latory framework and intellectual property rights.
As the main policy recommendation to boost biopharma-ceutical innovation, the OECD report called on govern-ments to close the "coordination gap" within the agencies that manage specific areas of the innovation chain and to implement R&D and health care policies for greater coherence and consistency of innovation policy in this sector. The report can be read on line at: www.oecd.org.
The report also compared the overall performance of eight selected countries in terms of science, as well as biopharmaceutical innovation and industrial development. The countries chosen by the OECD were Belgium, Fin-land, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain; all results were population-weighted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze