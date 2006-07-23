OECD requests feedback on genetic testing QA guidelines

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has invited public comment and feedback regarding the new guidelines for Quality Assurance in Molecular Genetic Testing, which the body has proposed.

The document offers principles and best practice protocols for human genetic testing by encouraging high-quality laboratory research, particularly in the collection and handling of samples and data, report writing, education and training and ensuring both the clinical validity and utility of experimentation.

In addition, proposed standards are designed to encourage the use of quality assurance systems in human genetic and genomic testing, guarantee the international exchange of clinical samples, enable access to data on rare disease testing and generally help OECD member countries to supply high-quality health care.