Official: US Health reform Is dead For 1994

On the evening of September 26, the US Senate Majority Leader, George Mitchell, finally acknowledged that there was no longer the slightest hope of getting even the most stripped-down health care reform legislation through in the two weeks remaining before Congress goes into recess for the November elections.
He said that the final hope had been lost when, the week before, President Clinton had been told by Republican leaders in Congress that bringing in a health care reform bill now would spark partisan fighting and thus kill the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade legislation, which had been given top priority by the President because of its beneficial effects on jobs and the economy.
Sen Mitchell, who will not be standing for re-election at the Congressional elections in November, said that both the President and Hillary Clinton deserve enormous credit for their efforts in trying to reform the health care system. For his part, the President said he was disappointed at losing the reform for this year, but added: "our mission will continue."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze