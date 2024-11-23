Officials of Japan's New Drug Authority

On July 1, Japan's new, independent Pharmaceutical and Medical SafetyBureau officially took over the duties of the now-defunct Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Pharma Japan reports that Osamu Doi has been appointed as councillor of the Health Minister's Secretariat in charge of pharmaceutical and medical safety.

The director-general of the new Bureau is Akinori Nakanishia, while the following have been appointed as directors: planning division - Tamiki Yoshitake; evaluation and licensing division - Yasunori Tsuruta; safety division - Michiharu Abe; inspection and guidance division - Jun Masugi; blood and blood products division - Takashi Toguchi; and narcotics division - Akira Yamamoto.