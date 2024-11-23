OFT Decision On RPM; PAGB Puts Record Straight

As previously reported, last month the UK's Office of Fair Trading announced that following its review of the practice of Retail Price Maintenance on over-the-counter medicines, it has decided to apply to the Court to hold a new hearing on the subject (Marketletters passim).

According to the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, the trade body representing OTC drugmakers, the impression given in this announcement is that a decision has been made that RPM will end.

This is far from the case, it stresses, adding that it is important to understand the legal position and the facts surrounding this issue, which are that: