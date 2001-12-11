OGS and atugen to work together on target validation

atugen AG of Germany has entered into a collaboration with the UK'sOxford GlycoSciences that will focus on the validation of disease-associated genetic targets of interest to OGS.

Under the terms of the agreement, OGS will provide novel drug targets to atugen that will be validated in specific cell lines and in animal models of human disease. In a statement, the firms noted that the German firm will apply its GeneBloc and cellular delivery technologies to "knock down" the expression of these targets, thus inhibiting protein production, and hence providing important information on their biological function. Financial terms were not disclosed.