OGS' Vevesca is under review by EMEA

Oxford GlycoSciences has filed for approval of its Gaucher diseasetreatment Vevesca (OGT 918) with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, which has accepted the dossier for review. The submission includes data on the use of the drug as oral monotherapy, in combination with Genzyme's Cerezyme (imiglucerase) and as switch/maintenance therapy after initial Cerezyme treatment. The company has also said that it is currently filing for approval in the USA using the "rolling" New Drug Application procedure, and this process should be completed "in the coming weeks." The drug is slated for fast-track review in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze