OGT and NimbleGen agree microarray licensing deal

The UK's Oxford Gene Technology says it has entered into a license agreement with USA-based microarray specialist NimbleGen Systems, under which the latter receives rights to its "Southern array patents." OGT explained that the license transfers rights covering the manufacture and commercialization of its oligonucleotide array technology to the Wisconsin-headquartered firm.
The UK group added that it has also established a supply deal under which it will be able to obtain microarrays from NimbleGen, for use in its service business. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze