OGT and NimbleGen agree microarray licensing deal

The UK's Oxford Gene Technology says it has entered into a license agreement with USA-based microarray specialist NimbleGen Systems, under which the latter receives rights to its "Southern array patents." OGT explained that the license transfers rights covering the manufacture and commercialization of its oligonucleotide array technology to the Wisconsin-headquartered firm.

The UK group added that it has also established a supply deal under which it will be able to obtain microarrays from NimbleGen, for use in its service business. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.