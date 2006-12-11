OGT to design microarrays for CHAVI vacc project

The UK's Oxford Gene Technology has been selected to design and fabricate microarrays for the Innate Discovery Team at the Centre for HIV-AIDS Vaccine Immunology research project, which is aiming to develop vaccines for HIV. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The team is led by Andrew McMichael, senior scientific leader, Oxford University and Persephone Borrow of the Berkshire, UK-based Edward Jenner Institute.

OGT says it will design and develop a high quality optimized oligonucleotide microarray to study genes of interest involved in the cellular immune response in early-stage HIV patients. The microarrays will be printed using the OGT ink jet in situ synthesis platform and will investigate the use of its Multi-Sample Array format enabling the parallel analysis of multiple samples. According to the firm, this will effectively reduce the cost per sample and speed up sample processing time.