Ohmeda And Gensia In Anesthesia-Related Deal

Gensia Laboratories, part of Gensia Inc, is to manufacture a number of generic injectables in conjunction with Ohmeda Pharmaceutical Products Division. The products will be available in the USA under the Ohmeda label as part of the company's expanding portfolio of products for the operating room and intensive care unit.
The firms say that the agreement was spurred by growing customer needs for a comprehensive offering of anesthesia-related products and services. "The agreement with Gensia means that Ohmeda can offer a comprehensive anesthesia package to customers far more quickly and cost-effectively," said Ohmeda PPD president Paul Thomas. "Gensia's existing capabilities give us, in effect, a 'virtual' sterile manufacturing division, permitting us to produce generic injectables with minimal startup time and cost."
Ohmeda is the health care business of the UK-based BOC group. Ohmeda employs around 5,300 staff in 30 countries and has annual revenues of around $850 million.
