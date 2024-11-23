Older Antihypertensives As Good As The New

Results of a large comparative study suggest that newerantihypertensives such as calcium channel blockers and ACE inhibitors are no more effective than their predecessors, diuretics and beta blockers, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate hypertension (British Medical Journal July 19).
The 900 patients in the study were randomized to treatment with hydrochlorothiazide, atenolol, nitrendipine or enalapril and evaluated over one year. Based on measurements of potency and tolerability, the researchers concluded that "atenolol was the most effective drug, while nitrendipine showed the highest drop-out rate." There was no evidence that the newer drugs had superior antihypertensive effectiveness or superior tolerability.
New Studies Called For The team suggested that as the newer drugs are widely accepted as first-line agents, there is a need for research to confirm that they reduce morbidity and mortality, as has been demonstrated with diuretics and beta blockers.
