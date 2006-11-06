Omega-3 lowers risk of death from heart disease 36%, new study indicates

Consuming omega-3 as part of a balanced diet lowers the risk of death from heart disease by over a third, according to a new study published in the October issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Researchers based at Harvard School of Public Health, USA, also suggest eating fish oils, such as cod liver oil, reduces total mortality by 17%. Sarah Jarvis, chairman of the International Cod Liver Omega-3 Foundation (which is backed by an educational grant from Seven Seas, Haliborange and Pulse Fish Oil, said: "this important study provides clear and conclusive scientific proof that omega-3 significantly reduces the risk of death from heart disease."

She added: "the study also suggests, however, that consumers continue to be confused about the importance of eating oily fish, as a result of exaggerated risks made about the safety of fish. This is why ICLOF recently highlighted cod liver oil supplements as one of the safest and most effective deliverers of the best form of omega-3."

The new paper is the latest in a raft of international scientific evidence which dates back nearly 30 years and demonstrates the value of the marine-sourced omega-3 nutrients for heart health protection.