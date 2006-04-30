Omrix prices IPO at $10/share

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals, a USA-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical firm that develops and markets biologic products, has announced that its initial public offering of 3,437,500 shares of common stock was priced at $10.00 per share. Its stock will trade on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol OMRI.

The company has granted the underwriters of this IPO a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 515,625 shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. UBS Investment Bank is acting as the sole book-running manager, with CIBC World Markets as co-lead manager and Leerink Swann and Oppenheimer are co-managers.