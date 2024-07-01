ON Helix 2024

A one-day conference addressing key bio innovation trends, from developments in life science and technology research to their translation into new diagnostics, prevention tools or treatments.

ON Helix offers a high content mix of plenary talks and panels from key opinion leaders, an exhibition area assembling an array of exhibitors, as well as the option to arrange 1-2-1 virtual meetings with in-person and digital only delegates.

Delegates and Supporters will connect with the One Nucleus network to explore New Horizons for Bio Innovation.