Sunday 24 November 2024

ON Helix 2024

Visit event website
4 July 20244 July 2024
Cambridge, UKBabraham Research Campus
A one-day conference addressing key bio innovation trends, from developments in life science and technology research to their translation into new diagnostics, prevention tools or treatments.

ON Helix offers a high content mix of plenary talks and panels from key opinion leaders, an exhibition area assembling an array of exhibitors, as well as the option to arrange 1-2-1 virtual meetings with in-person and digital only delegates.

Delegates and Supporters will connect with the One Nucleus network to explore New Horizons for Bio Innovation.

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze