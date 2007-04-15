Once-a-day breakthrough for cystic fibrosis patients?

A novel hydrogel technology that delivers drugs via the respiratory system has been developed by Bradford, UK-based AGT Sciences. The company is aiming to use this technology for more efficient delivery of drugs used in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, one of the most common inherited life-threatening diseases.

AGT says that its hydrogel is made up almost entirely of water but can be used to encapsulate drugs in a nanoparticulate form. Working with the Pharmaceutical Innovation Centre of Industrial Collaboration, AGT adds that it has recently demonstrated that this novel drug formulation can be delivered through commonly-used nebulizers.

Gordon Feather, the firm's chief executive, said: "this is a key project for AGT Sciences that we could not have progressed without the expertise and skills provided by the Pharmaceutical Innovation CIC." The next stage in the development of this technology is to move toward clinical trials. When inhaled by the patient, the nanoparticles will penetrate deeper into the lungs and are less likely to be exhaled than conventional formulations, said AGT.