Oncolytics Biotech

The company (NASDAQ: ONCY; TSX: ONC) is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy, aimed at treating various solid tumors.

Pelareorep is designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune responses, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of other cancer treatments. The therapy is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials as of Q2 2025, including studies for hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer and gastrointestinal cancers such as pancreatic and anal cancers.

In June 2025, Oncolytics appointed Jared Kelly as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through its next phase of clinical development and potential regulatory approvals.

The company has established collaborations with pharmaceutical partners, including Roche, to supply immune checkpoint inhibitors like atezolizumab for combination studies with pelareorep.