Tuesday 17 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Oncolytics Biotech

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The company (NASDAQ: ONCY; TSX: ONC) is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered oncolytic virus-based immunotherapy, aimed at treating various solid tumors.

Pelareorep is designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune responses, potentially enhancing the effectiveness of other cancer treatments. The therapy is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials as of Q2 2025, including studies for hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer and gastrointestinal cancers such as pancreatic and anal cancers. 

In June 2025, Oncolytics appointed Jared Kelly as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through its next phase of clinical development and potential regulatory approvals. 

The company has established collaborations with pharmaceutical partners, including Roche, to supply immune checkpoint inhibitors like atezolizumab for combination studies with pelareorep.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Oncolytics Biotech News

Oncolytics Biotech names new CEO
11 June 2025
Oncolytics secures $20 million to advance cancer therapy development
11 April 2025
Oncolytics Biotech gains third orphan status for Reolysin
3 March 2015
More Oncolytics Biotech news >


Today's issue

Bowel cancer drug resistance clues uncovered
Biotechnology
Bowel cancer drug resistance clues uncovered
16 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
Supernus’ $795 million bid sufficient for Sage
16 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
EC approves Averoa’s Xoanacyl for CKD
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Further Elevidys death prompts Sarepta and Roche action
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Roche to advance PD candidate prasinezumab into Phase III
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Anne Wojcicki overcomes Regeneron in 23andMe assets battle
16 June 2025
Biotechnology
Solu Therapeutics appoints new COO
16 June 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze