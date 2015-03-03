Oncolytics Biotech gains third orphan status for Reolysin

Canada’s Oncolytics Biotech (TSX:ONC0) revealed today that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation for its lead product candidate, Reolysin (pelareorep), a proprietary formulation of human reovirus, for the treatment of primary peritoneal cancers.
Shares of Oncolytics leapt 13.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading, having already rocketed nearly 47% the previous day.
"This is the fourth indication for which we have received Orphan Drug designation in the United States, and the third in a gynecological cancer indication," said Brad Thompson, president and chief executive of Oncolytics, adding: "These Orphan Drug designations are an important step for Oncolytics' ongoing program to develop and commercialize Reolysin as a therapeutic for targeted cancer patient populations."
