Oncolytics completes patient follow up in Reolysin trial

Canadian biotechnology company Oncolytics Biotech says it has completed the six-month follow-up period for patients enrolled in a Phase I trial of its drug Reolysin, a proprietary formulation of human reovirus, used as a treatment for recurrent malignant glioma.

The study, which enrolled a total of 12 patients suffering malignant gliomas, assessed the drug's use as a single , intratumoral injection, delivered using imaging-guided surgery. Company president, Brad Thompson, said that the firm would continue to investigate Reolysin as a monotherapy in Phase I/II studies. Dr Thompson added that the firm was considering assessing the drug in combination with standard chemotherapy and or radiotherapy.