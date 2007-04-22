Onconase shows efficacy against NSCL and breast cancer cell lines

New Jersey, USA-based Alfacell says that its developmental anticancer drug Onconase (ranpirnase) inhibits tumor growth in preclinical models of non-small cell lung and breast cancer.

The findings, which formed the basis of a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research's annual meeting in Los Angeles, are from a series of preclinical trials conducted by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania. The firm said that the drug had induced apoptosis in NSCLC cells lines A549 and NCI-H1975, and MDA-MB-231 and MCF-7 human breast cancer cells, without damaging non-cancerous cells.